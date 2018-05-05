Clear
Hope Grange signs with IU

South Vermillion senior to play softball for the Hoosiers

Posted: May. 4, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
South Vermillion senior Hope Grange Friday signed to play college softball at IU. Grange is the first division one softball player ever at South Vermillion.

