BREAKING NEWS: Fallen Officer Identified in Deadly Shooting
Hope Grange signs with IU
South Vermillion senior to play softball for the Hoosiers
Posted: May. 4, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
South Vermillion senior Hope Grange Friday signed to play college softball at IU. Grange is the first division one softball player ever at South Vermillion.
