Friday senior Hope Grange committed to the IU softball program. Grange is the first division one softball commit in South Vermillion school history.

As a freshman she set the school-single seaosn home run record with seven. During her four-year career, she's never hit below .400 during a season.

Last season Grange was named second team All-State after she helped the Wildcats win just their fifth sectional title in program history.