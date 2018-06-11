Clear
High hopes for future of North Central softball

After reaching the state finals twice in the last four years, Head Coach Erica Arnold told Sports 10 that there's still so much this young team can accomplish.

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though the high school softball season in Indiana just ended Saturday, it's never to early to start thinking about next year. Despite a loss in the state finals, there's still a ton of positive energy around the North Central softball program.

Not only did the Thunderbirds finish this year as the state runners-up, but they're only graduating two seniors, Marissa Miller and Hannah Shroyer. After reaching the state finals twice in the last four years, Head Coach Erica Arnold told Sports 10 that there's still so much this young team can accomplish.

