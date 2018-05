BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a fitting end to senior night for Northview baseball. The Knights, trailing by two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, tie the game off the bat and baserunning of senior Brayden Tucker. Then Brevan Harper, also a senior, knocked a single over a quirky infield set up to lift the Knights to a 7-6 win over Vincennes Lincoln.

The victory is the ninth in a row for Northview.