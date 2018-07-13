Granda, Bonilla take jr. city golf crowns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North golf swept the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championships Thursday at the 15-17 age group. Andrew Granda won the boys' event by three strokes and Nikki Bonilla secured a big win over the girls' field.
Granda was also named the Travis Smith Outstanding Boys Golfer for the event.
The Outstanding Girls Golfer was Lauren Stewart. The 14-year old carded the best two-round score of all the girls in competition. Because of her age, Stewart isn't eligible to win the Junior City Championship until next year in the 15-17 age group.
Trey Steadman won the 13-14 Boys' Junior City title.
Full results from the event can be found below:
Boys 15-17
- Andrew Granda 151 (74, 77)
- Justin Hopkins 154 (79, 75)
- Ryan Lieberman 157 (79, 78)
- Adam Baker 162 (81, 81)
- Caleb Maris 180 (89, 91)
- Zachary McCreery 187 (91, 96)
Boys 13-14
- Trey Steadman 171 (81, 90)
- Kyle Kennedy 228 (120, 108)
- Nick Winning --- (109, ---)
Girls 15-17
- Nikki Bonilla 182 (92, 90)
- Sophie Boyll 193 (97, 96)
- Sarah Behnke 222 (107, 115)
Girls 13-14
- Lauren Stewart 174 (86, 88)
Girls 11-12 (9 holes)
- Abigail English 109 (54, 55)
