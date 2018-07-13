Granda, Bonilla take jr. city golf crowns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North golf swept the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championships Thursday at the 15-17 age group. Andrew Granda won the boys' event by three strokes and Nikki Bonilla secured a big win over the girls' field.

Granda was also named the Travis Smith Outstanding Boys Golfer for the event.

The Outstanding Girls Golfer was Lauren Stewart. The 14-year old carded the best two-round score of all the girls in competition. Because of her age, Stewart isn't eligible to win the Junior City Championship until next year in the 15-17 age group.

Trey Steadman won the 13-14 Boys' Junior City title.

Full results from the event can be found below:

Boys 15-17

Andrew Granda 151 (74, 77) Justin Hopkins 154 (79, 75) Ryan Lieberman 157 (79, 78) Adam Baker 162 (81, 81) Caleb Maris 180 (89, 91) Zachary McCreery 187 (91, 96)

Boys 13-14

Trey Steadman 171 (81, 90) Kyle Kennedy 228 (120, 108) Nick Winning --- (109, ---)

Girls 15-17

Nikki Bonilla 182 (92, 90) Sophie Boyll 193 (97, 96) Sarah Behnke 222 (107, 115)

Girls 13-14

Lauren Stewart 174 (86, 88)

Girls 11-12 (9 holes)