Vincennes Rivet senior Grace Waggoner has verbally committed to play college basketball at the University of Evansville. Last season she helped the Lady Patriots finish as the 1A state runner-up. She earned Indiana Junior All-State after she averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Related Content
- Grace Waggoner commits to Evansville
- Grace Waggoner earns All-State
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner delivering big time for Vincennes Rivet
- Evansville Bosse @ Washington
- ISU softball beats Evansville
- ISU men win at Evansville
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- North Knox takes down Evansville Reitz
- Evansville Reitz comes back to beat Lincoln
Scroll for more content...