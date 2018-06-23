Football all-stars wrap practice, celebrate with banquet

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley's top football seniors wrapped up practice Friday and celebrated the evening with a banquet. The festivities come on the eve of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches' Association all-star game.

Several players talked to Sports 10 in the video above about honors and the chance to play one last high school game.

Kick off for the all-star showcase is Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.