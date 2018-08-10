Fay Spetter leaving Terre Haute North baseball

Fay Spetter Friday informed Sports 10 that he stepped down as the Terre Haute North baseball head coach. He's been the Patriots head coach for the last four years. North was 58-42-2 under him. He guided North to the 4A state championship game in 2015, the Patriots finished as the runner-up. He also won a Conference Indiana title and Conference coach of the year. Spetter has spent 29 years in uniform at North as a player, assistant and head coach. He was a member of the Patriots 1974 state title team.