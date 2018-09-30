Clear

Fans get first look at Hoosier Hysteria

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 12:01 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana University basketball fans got their first look at the upcoming Hoosier men's and women's basketball teams Saturday night at Hoosier Hysteria.

The annual event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall serves as a preview night for the two squads.

Thousands of fans packed into the arena to get a look at the Hoosiers, and many were there to see freshman Romeo Langford.

Langford put on a show, winningt the slam dunk competition. Men's team senior Juwan Morgan and women's team junior Brenna Wise took home the crown in the three-point shooting competition.

The Hoosiers also held a scrimmage in front of fans at the event.

