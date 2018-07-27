FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTHI) - Terre Haute native Danny Etling made his NFL debut on Thursday at Patriots' training camp.
Scroll for more content...
The seventh-round draft pick took the field as part of the quarterback corps in New England.
Etling joined Sports 10's Rick Semmler one-on-one to talk about his training camp debut.
Related Content
- Etling makes training camp debut
- Danny Etling ready for Patriots rookie mini-camp
- Danny Etling respected by LSU teammates
- Etling has strong showing at NFL Combine
- Danny Etling workouts at TH South
- Danny Etling drafted by New England
- Danny Etling wraps up OTAs with Patriots
- Cam Cameron believes Danny Etling can play in the NFL
- Etling to take part in State Farm All-Star Challenge
- Danny Etling receives invite to NFL Scouting Combine