Etling looks to earn roster spot

VIDEO: Sports Director Rick Semmler reports from New England, and talks to one analyst who thinks Etling has a shot.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

FOXBORO, Mass. (WTHI) - After getting the first-day jitters out, Terre Haute's Danny Etling got back to work Friday at Patriots training camp. The former South Vigo Brave has a real shot at making the New England roster.

Etling is the fourth quarterback the Patriots have selected in the NFL Draft since 2011. The other three (Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Mallett) all made NFL rosters.

