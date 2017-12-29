Edgewood's hot start stuns Linton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite making just two field goals in the second half, the Edgewood Mustangs dropped Linton-Stockton in the Wabash Valley Classic semifinals. The Mustangs defeated the Miners 47-35.

Scroll for more content...

A hot first quarter of shooting for the Mustangs was capped off by a Joe Kido half-court double-clutch buzzer beater that gave Edgewood a 15 point lead.

From there, the Mustangs staved off the Miner attack to hold on for the win.

Edgewood advances to the championship game where the Mustangs will meet Terre Haute North Friday night.