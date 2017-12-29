wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Edgewood's hot start stuns Linton

Despite making just two field goals in the second half, the Edgewood Mustangs dropped Linton-Stockton in the Wabash Valley Classic semifinals.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 12:16 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 12:41 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite making just two field goals in the second half, the Edgewood Mustangs dropped Linton-Stockton in the Wabash Valley Classic semifinals. The Mustangs defeated the Miners 47-35.

A hot first quarter of shooting for the Mustangs was capped off by a Joe Kido half-court double-clutch buzzer beater that gave Edgewood a 15 point lead.

From there, the Mustangs staved off the Miner attack to hold on for the win.

Edgewood advances to the championship game where the Mustangs will meet Terre Haute North Friday night.

