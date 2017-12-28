wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 12:39 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 12:39 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Edgewood freshman Trevor Taylor emerged as a Wabash Valley basketball star as he led the Mustangs to a 61-56 upset over Terre Haute South. 

Taylor scored a career-high 31 points as the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and never let go.

The Braves came storming back in the fourth quarter behind Indiana State commit De'Avion Washington. The South senior scored 18 of his 31 points in the final period, pulling the Braves within three points. Terre Haute nearly regained the lead, but the Mustangs hit some clutch free throws down the stretch.

