GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Eastern Greene football stymied Perry Central Saturday with a 14-3 win over the Commodores.
Related Content
- Eastern Greene shuts down Perry Central
- Eastern Greene vs North Central
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Eastern Greene beats Eminence
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
- Eastern Greene wins first regional title
- Eastern Greene advances to state finals
- Eastern Greene begins state finals week
- Eastern Greene practices at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Linton girls win at Eastern Greene
Scroll for more content...