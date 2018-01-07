Drake holds off Indiana State 75-72 behind Timmer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Reed Timmer scored 10 of his 18 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes, including a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining, to lift Drake to a 75-72 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

After Brandon Murphy's 3-point play pulled Indiana State within 60-59 with six minutes left, Timmer buried a 3-pointer and added a layup off a turnover to push Drake's lead to 65-59. Brenton Scott's 3 cut the deficit to three, but Timmer scored from long range to push the advantage to 70-64 with 2:22 left to play. Jordan Barnes knocked down two 3-pointers, the second one pulling the Sycamores within 73-72 with four seconds left.



De'Antae McMurray scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half and the Bulldogs (10-7, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) led 39-29 at intermission. Nick McGlynn added 14 points for Drake, which shot 53 percent from the floor.

Scott tied his season high with 25 points and set a career high with seven steals for the Sycamores (7-9, 2-2). Brandon Murphy chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Barnes scored 14 with six assists.