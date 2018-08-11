Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the first scrimmage of the Indiana State football fall camp, the defense showed up big time. The Sycamore defensive front caused a lot of problems for the offense throughout the practice session.

The two sides have competed well throughout the first two weeks of fall training camp, but head coach Curt Mallory was disappointed with the offensive effort Saturday.

The Sycamores will take Sunday off from training camp before picking things back up on Monday. Indiana State will hold a second scrimmage next Saturday, August 18.

The Trees open the season on Thursday, August 30 against Quincy under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.