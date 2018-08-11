Clear

Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage

The two sides have competed well throughout the first two weeks of fall training camp, but head coach Curt Mallory was disappointed with the offensive effort Saturday.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 11:58 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the first scrimmage of the Indiana State football fall camp, the defense showed up big time. The Sycamore defensive front caused a lot of problems for the offense throughout the practice session.

The two sides have competed well throughout the first two weeks of fall training camp, but head coach Curt Mallory was disappointed with the offensive effort Saturday.

The Sycamores will take Sunday off from training camp before picking things back up on Monday. Indiana State will hold a second scrimmage next Saturday, August 18.

The Trees open the season on Thursday, August 30 against Quincy under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart