De'Avion Washington working hard to contribute right away for Sycamores

Former THS star has moved into ISU

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
Last week former Terre Haute South star De'Avion Washington enjoyed his Indiana All-Star experience. The day after on Sunday he moved into his dorm at Indiana State to start his basketball career. The incoming freshman says he's been working hard, so he can contribute right away.

Article Comments

