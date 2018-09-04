Dawson Basinger leading the state in rushing

North Central football is 3-0 and ranked second in the state in the 1A polls. A big reason behind that is senior Dawson Basinger. The running back leads the state with 884 yards and is tied for the lead in touchdowns with 15.
