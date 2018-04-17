Clear
Dawon Basinger named 2018 Indiana Football Digest Prime Time 25 Player

North Central RB/LB recognized as one of to players in state

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 6:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
North Central running back/linebacker Dawson Basinger has been named a 2018 Indiana Football Digest Prime Time Player. Last year as a junior Basinger rushed for close to 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. On defense, the linebacker had 139 tackles and two interceptions.

Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
