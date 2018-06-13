Clear
Danny Etling wraps up OTAs with Patriots

Former THS star learning as training camp approaches next month

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Tuesday the New England Patriots offseason program came to an end. The franchise cancelled their final two voluntary OTAs. For former Terre Haute South QB Danny Etling the OTAs has been a valuable time. He continues to try and learn the Patriots system. The rookie QB now prepares for training camp next month. He'll be trying to make the team after New England drafted him in the seventh round of last month's NFL Draft.

