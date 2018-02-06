Danny Etling receives invite to NFL Scouting Combine

Former Terre Haute South quarterback Danny Etling has received an invite to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He'll be the first Terre Haute native to go to the NFL Combine since Steve Weatherford in 2006.

Etling will server as a thrower at this years combine for wide receivers and running backs. He'lll also go through the normal QB drills, workouts and off the field test and meetings.

The QB is the first person from Terre Haute to ever play SEC football. The last two years Etling was 16-7 as the starter at LSU. This past season he threw 16 touchdowns, to just two interceptions. He finished second all-time in SEC history in interception to attempt ratio.

This years NFL Combine runs February 27th through March 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.