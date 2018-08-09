Clear

Danny Etling ready for preseason opener

Former THS QB to make NFL debut with Patriots

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Thursday Danny Etling will play in his very first NFL game, when the New England Patriots open the preseason at home against the Washington Redskins. The former Terre Haute South QB is expected to see playing time, as the Pats see if their seventh round draft pick can make the team.

