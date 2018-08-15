Danny Etling ready for preseason game number two

Thursday former Terre Haute South quarterback Danny Etling hopes to get another chance to impress the Patriots. New England will play their second preseason game when the host the Eagles. Last week in limited action in his NFL debut, Etling was 2-5, for 21 yards.
