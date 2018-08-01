Danny Etling putting in hours on and off the field with the Patriots

One of the reason's the New England Patriots took Danny Etling in this years NFL Draft was his work ethic. The former Terre Haute South quarterback has been living up to that since he joined the Patriots. Etling has been one of the first on the field and last off each day at training camp. He has also been spending hours at the teams facility studying the playbook and film. Etling has been spent so much time at the Patriots facilities, its not uncommon to find him taking a nap there.
