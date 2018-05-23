Danny Etling getting plenty of reps at Patriots OTAs
Former Terre Haute South quarterback looking to make New England roster
Posted: May. 22, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 10:56 PM
Rick Semmler
Danny Etling is trying to make a name for himself with the New England Patriots. The team has started their OTAs and with Tom Brady skipping them the former Terre Haute South quarterback is getting plenty of snaps with the Pats. Tuesday, Etling was taking second-team reps with the team. Last month New England took the QB in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.