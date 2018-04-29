Clear
Danny Etling drafted by New England

The former South Brave is the first Terre Haute native to be drafted since Tony McGee in 1993.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a long and winding road to this moment, Terre Haute's Danny Etling realized a dream Saturday. As the final round of the NFL Draft began in Dallas, the New England Patriots selected the former LSU quarterback with the 219th pick.

In his senior season at LSU, Etling completed 60 percent of his passes, throwing 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Etling will join the Patriots' quarterback corp that includes Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer.

