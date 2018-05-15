Clear

Dane Giesler moving up ISU home run list

Sycamore senior now fifth on schools all-time home run list

Posted: May. 14, 2018 10:02 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
This past weekend Dane Giesler hit his 12th homer of the season. He now has 30 in his career to move into fifth all-time on the schools home run list.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It