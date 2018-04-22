Clear

Dallas Baptist rallies to even series with Sycamores

Apr. 21, 2018
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 11:39 PM
Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things started off just where they left off for Indiana State baseball. A day after taking a shutout win over the 23rd-ranked team in the country, the Sycamores jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game 2 against Dallas Baptist.

But the Patriots rallied back, capped off by a five-run 8th inning to win 12-10 and even the series at one win apiece.

Indiana State and Dallas Baptist will play the final game in their three-part series Sunday at noon at Bob Warn Field.

