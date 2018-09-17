It hasn't taken long for former Sullivan star Dakota Caton to find a role with the Indiana State football team. The freshman in his first college game of his career returned a punt in the Sycamores win over Quincy. Then this past Saturday in a win at Eastern Illinois, Caton had another big game. He averaged over 35 yards on five kickoff returns.
Related Content
- Dakota Caton shining on special teams for Sycamores
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton named a IFCA South All-Star
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Herrin, Hamilton and Caton enjoy practicing at ISU
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Moore shines in Cloverdale win
- Shane Garner shining for Sullivan
Scroll for more content...