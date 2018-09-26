It hasn't taken long for Sullivan graduate Dakota Caton to make an impact with the Indiana State football team. The freshman has emerged as the Sycamores top kickoff return man. Through three games Caton is third in the FCS in combined kick returns and 18th in yards per kick return at 26.8 per game.
Related Content
- Dakota Caton one of top kick returners in FCS
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton named a IFCA South All-Star
- Dakota Caton shining on special teams for Sycamores
- Herrin, Hamilton and Caton enjoy practicing at ISU
- North returns to Classic championship
- South outmatched against top-ranked Warren
- Medrano, Workman finish top 10 for ISU
- North Central softball seniors returning to state
- Barnes, Scott combine for 43, Indiana St tops Indianapolis
Scroll for more content...