Crabtree wins no. 100

He's in his seventh season as the head coach at North Vermillion, where he guided the Falcons to the 2014 state championship.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - When class A North Vermillion holds on to beat 4A Evansville Bosse, that's a big deal. But on top of that excitement, it also marked a milestone win for the Falcons' head coach.

Brian Crabtree earned his 100th career win with the 35-27 season-opening victory over the Bulldogs. His career record now stands at 100-50 (66.7 win percentage).

Crabtree previously spent a season as the head coach at North Putnam. He began his coaching career with six seasons leading North Central (Farmersburg).

North Vermillion will look to earn Crabtree his 101st win on Friday night as they host rival South Vermillion.

