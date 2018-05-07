Montgomery carries on Kendall Murphy's legacy

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trees line the fairways of Country Oaks Golf Club, a place that's special to Trey Showalter and Kendall Murphy. It's where their friendship continued to grow.

Murphy and Showalter both started working at their hometown golf course in Montgomery when they were 16. They played rounds together all the time at the course situated just off US-50. And they played a lot.

"Once May hit, we didn't see him much," Kendall's father Dwayne Murphy said. "He was always golfing. He loved that kind of stuff."

But on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in May, Showalter had to tee off without his friend.

"The way we get through it is we do things like this," Showalter said just before tee time. "We get together and remember Kendall the way he would want us to be remembering. So I think this has been helpful for a lot of people."

Kendall Murphy was a volunteer firefighter in Montgomery and was active in the community. He was the freshman basketball coach at Barr-Reeve High School. But nearly six months ago, Murphy was killed in an accident while responding to an emergency call. He was 27.

But as often happens in small towns, the community rallied behind the Murphy family.

"It's never-ending," Katrina Murphy said of the support. "They just keep giving and keep lifting us up in prayer. And the love and support from everyone. And it's not just Montgomery or Barr-Reeve. It's southern Indiana."

That support continued Sunday as Showalter and more than 100 other members of the community teed up in the Murphy Memorial Golf Outing, raising money to carry on his legacy.

"Kendall served other people his whole entire life," Showalter said. "This is just something that is just showing service to our kids at Barr-Reeve, which is something he was really passionate about."

The money raised from the event is starting a new fund at Barr-Reeve: the Kendall Murphy Viking Promise Scholarship. It awards every kindergarten student at Barr-Reeve with a $100 deposit into a college savings fun. The goal is to start every young student on the path to attend college.



"It's like the good Lord knew what he was doing," Dwayne Murphy reflected. "He took Kendall from us, but this what we're going to do to keep Kendall's name going."

The golf outing helped build on Murphy's legacy. The event raised more than $14,000 for the scholarship fund.