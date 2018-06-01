Colin Hill gets his big moment on the baseball diamond

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - This season 14-year-old Colin Hill has served as the manager for the Shakamak Middle School baseball team.

Scroll for more content...

Colin loves baseball but struggles to be able to play. He was born prematurely with several genetic abnormalities, including Autism and Cerebral Palsy. Despite all that, it couldn't stop his love for baseball.

18 surgeries later and last week in the Lakers final game of the season Colin was able to take to the diamond.

He pinch-hit and earned an inside the park home run, thanks to an incredible act of sportsmanship from the Lakers opponent Clay City.