Colbie Barnes commits to the Sycamores

Floyd Central senior Colbie Barnes Tuesday verbally committed to play college basketball at Indiana State. Last season he was named a Indiana Junior All-Star after he averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. During his recruiting process Barnes received interest from IU, Arizona, Butler and Xavier.
