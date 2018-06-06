Clear

Cleveland Indians take Timmy Herrin

Former THS star goes in 29th round of MLB Draft

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Cleveland Indians took former Terre Haute South star Timmy Herrin the 29th round of this years MLB Draft. The IU junior pitcher was 6-0 this year with a 3.22 ERA.

