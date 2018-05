TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Lincoln talent Ethan Claycomb announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Indiana State basketball. The 6'7" forward will join D-II program Bellarmine.

After redshirting his freshman year, Claycomb didn't see much playing time this season for the Sycamores. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Knights.