TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Casey-Westfield basketball set a new First Financial Wabash Valley Classic record for most points scored in a half. The Warriors put 57 points on the board in the first half of their 89-49 win over Northview.

Luke Richards had 22 points for the Warriors, while Logan Hawker added 18.

Casey-Westfield will face the defending tournament champion, Terre Haute North, in Wednesday's quarterfinals.