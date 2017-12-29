Casey holds off South V.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Casey-Westfield held off a comeback effort from South Vermillion to move into the fifth place game at the Wabash Valley Classic.

South Vermillion had a shot in the final seconds of the 4th quarter to tie the game, but the shot bounced off the rim into the Warriors' hands to seal the win. Casey-Westfield won 60-55.

Luke Richards led the Warrior effort with 24 points. South Vermillion's Cooper Terry scored 16.

Casey will face Terre Haute South Friday in the fifth place game.