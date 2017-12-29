Casey holds off South V.

wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

South Vermillion had a shot in the final seconds of the 4th quarter to tie the game, but the shot bounced off the rim into the Warriors' hands to seal the win. Casey-Westfield won 60-55.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 12:40 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Casey-Westfield held off a comeback effort from South Vermillion to move into the fifth place game at the Wabash Valley Classic. 

Luke Richards led the Warrior effort with 24 points. South Vermillion's Cooper Terry scored 16.

Casey will face Terre Haute South Friday in the fifth place game.

