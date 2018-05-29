Clear

Casey-Westfield softball falls at super-sectional

Pinckneyville beats the Lady Warriors

Posted: May. 28, 2018 11:59 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
For the second year in a row Pinckneyville ended the Casey-Westfield softball teams season at super-sectional. The Lady Warriors fell Monday 3-0.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Continued heat with showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It