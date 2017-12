TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory landed another Wabash Valley standout for the 2018 recruiting class. Eastern Greene quarterback/linebacker Caleb Hamilton committed Thursday to the Sycamores.

Hamilton announced his intention to become a preferred walk-on on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

The commitment makes Hamilton the first Eastern Greene football player in program history to go to a Division-I program.