Bryan Hughes retires from Barr-Reeve

Hughes finishes his career 17th on the state's all-time wins list.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 9:23 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the Wabash Valley's top basketball coaches has called it quits. According to Barr-Reeve Community Schools, Bryan Hughes has retired from the head coaching post of the Vikings.

Hughes coached basketball for 33 years, 25 of which were spent at Barr-Reeve. He's one of the most successful coaches in Indiana basketball history. Hughes holds a career record of 590-205. His 74.2 percent win rate is fourth highest among active coaches. Hughes finishes his career 17th on the state's all-time wins list.

During his two and a half decades as a Viking, Hughes took the team to five state title games, winning the title in 2015. This past season, the Vikings finished with a 24-5 record and a regional title.

BRCS Superintendent Travis Madison announced Hughes' retirement in a press release Monday afternoon. The full text can be found below.

"Bryan Hughes, a teacher and coach at Barr-Reeve High School, has informed the Board of School Trustees that he wishes to retire from his teaching and coaching positions effective July 1, 2018. The Barr-Reeve Community Schools appreciates Mr. Hughes’ contributions to the school corporation and wishes him well in his retirement.

Travis Madison, Superintendent."

Madison stated via email, "There will be no additional comments from anyone at BRCS regarding the statement at this time."

