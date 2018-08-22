Clear

Brookins back for senior campaign

The former North Patriot scored his first touchdown last season as a junior, and looks to build on the momentum he's built throughout his career as a Hoosier.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute native Ricky Brookins is back with the Indiana University football team and is ready to make his biggest impact yet.

The former North Patriot scored his first touchdown last season as a junior, and looks to build on the momentum he's built throughout his career as a Hoosier.

Brookins is a veteran runner in a deep Indiana backfield. He'll compete for carries at running back and will get plenty of snaps on special teams.

Sports 10 caught up with Brookins at Hoosier practice on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season.

