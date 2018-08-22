BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute native Ricky Brookins is back with the Indiana University football team and is ready to make his biggest impact yet.
The former North Patriot scored his first touchdown last season as a junior, and looks to build on the momentum he's built throughout his career as a Hoosier.
Brookins is a veteran runner in a deep Indiana backfield. He'll compete for carries at running back and will get plenty of snaps on special teams.
Sports 10 caught up with Brookins at Hoosier practice on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season.
Related Content
- Brookins back for senior campaign
- Ricky Brookins nominated for prestigious award
- Ricky Brookins ready to be leader for Hoosiers
- North wins on senior night
- ISU wins on senior night
- ISU baseball rallies on senior day
- Harper walks off on Northview senior night
- North Central softball seniors returning to state
- Indiana State women go back-to-back
- TH South wins on senior night over Sullivan
Scroll for more content...