Brian Evans going into IU Athletic Hall of Fame

Brian Evans is going into the IU Athletic Hall of Fame. The former Terre Haute South Brave is one of the six member 2018 class. Evans played basketball for the Hoosiers from 1993-1996. In 1996 he was named Big Ten MVP. He's 12th on the Hoosiers all-time scoring list with 1,701 career point and 10th in rebounds with 750.
