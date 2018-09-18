Brennan Ellis putting up big numbers for North Vermillion

North Vermillion football is off to a hot start to the season, with a 4-1 record. Leading the way for the Falcons is quarterback Brennan Ellis. The junior has thrown for 551 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also ran for 514 yards and eight scores.
