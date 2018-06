Scroll for more content...

Northview senior Braydon Tucker has made this years prestigious Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series. He was selected to the South All-Stars as a pitcher. This future Indiana Hoosier was 9-0 for Northview this past season with a 1.00 ERA. This years IHSBCA North/South All-Star games take place July 21st-22nd in South Bend.