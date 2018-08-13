Braden Scott to pitch at IU

Former Shakamak star Braden Scott is going to continue his baseball career at IU. Scott will have two years remaining in Bloomington. This past season he was one of the top pitcher in Junior College. The lefty was named a Third Team All-American after he went 11-3, with a 1.83 era at Olney Central. He also recorded 118 strikeouts.
