Belichick says Etling progressing with Patriots

New England rookie quarterback Danny Etling continues to work hard, trying to learn the Patriots system. The former Terre Haute South quarterback is trying to make the Pats behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer. Legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says Etling still has a lot of learning to do, but he's progressing in the Pats system.
