Ball State memorializes former South golfer

On the 11-year anniversary of his tragic death, Ball State University memorialized former Cardinal and Terre Haute South golfer Travis Smith.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 12:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 12:36 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Sports Director Rick Semmler reports.

