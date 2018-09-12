Ashley Taia signs to play in Australia

Former Sycamore women's basketball player Ashley Taia has signed to play in Australia. Taia, a 2018 ISU graduate played in 79 games, starting 59. During her career she averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game.
