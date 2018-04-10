Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

April 9th Ricks' Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
This weeks top plays in Rick's Rallies come from Indy Tindley's Eric Hunter, West Vigo's Evan Newman, Terre Haute North's Branden Atterson and Sullivan's Asia Povlin.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It